Britney Spears Addressed Her Divorce in a Vulnerable Instagram Post

Britney Spears took to Instagram to address the news of her divorce from husband Sam Asghari after six years together, and a year of marriage. In a vulnerable Instagram post, Spears hinted at the reason behind the decision, while revealing that she was "a little shocked" by the dissolution of their marriage.

In a post on Instagram late Friday, set to a video of Spears dancing in what appears to be her living room, she addressed the news:

In the lengthy caption, Spears not only confirms that she and Asghari (whom she calls by his full name, Hesam) "are no longer together," but also hits a range of emotional topics. Though she did not go into the reasons behind the divorce, she hinted that all was not as well as it seemed on social media.

In one section, she admits to feeling like she's "always had to hide [her] weaknesses," by way of explaining why she did not appear more upset by the news. Spears also admitted that she'd always had to be "my dad's strong soldier," or else she "would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors," likely a reference to her father's alleged control over her during the years of her conservatorship.

The full text of the caption reads:

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together...6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but...I'm not here to explain why because its [sic] honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but [for] some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that's when I needed family the most!!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally...not under conditions!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile!!!"

Fans and friends have been turning up for Spears in Instagram comments and messages of support. At her show Friday, singer Pink even changed the lyrics of the song "Don't Let Me Get Me" from "damn Britney Spears" to "sweet Britney Spears," in an apparent show of support.

At the end of the post, Spears noted she's "actually doing pretty damn good," and reminded her fans to smile.