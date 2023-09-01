Amal Clooney Casually Looks Like a Goddess at the DVF Awards in Italy

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amal Clooney looks stunning in Italy as she arrives at the 14th annual DVF Awards. Amal has spent the summer in Italy, and it shows—she looks totally sunkissed in her outfit for Diane Von Furstenberg and The Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation’s event.
Amal wore a blush lace slip from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior. The slip had an uneven hem and a drop-wait tulle skirt overlay. She accessorized the dress, which she sourced from Tab Vintage, according to Vogue, with metallics. She brought a small bronze clutch and rocked gold strappy heels. She also included a pair of pearl drop earrings with large pear-shaped tones that matched her neutral outfit. And, of course, we can't forget about the best accessory of all: her arm candy for the night, her husband George Clooney. George looked handsome in a black suit and navy blue button-down shirt.
Amal was honored with the DVF Leadership Award at the annual ceremony. “Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched," a press release from the DVF Awards stated, per People.
Each honoree received a grant to support the organization of their choice.
Congrats!
