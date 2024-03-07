Camila Cabello fully supports breakup sex.

Camila Cabello isn't afraid to tell it how it is.



In an interview for the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Señorita" singer revealed that she's a shameless fan of what is most commonly referred to as "breakup sex."

"I feel like if you're wanting to have breakup sex you're probably gonna hit each other up next week," the performer said. "There's still something there.

"And like I said, I'm sorry, I'm a proponent," Cabelo continued. "I don't believe in the forbidden fruit—if you want it do it. Kinda like 'date him until you hate him' vibe. I don't actually hate anybody but I'm saying do it until it's out of your system."



While Cabello is seemingly unwavering in her stance, she did admit that her friend's don't always agree with her take on breakup sex. Still, she says she's found what has been "helpful for me."

Camila Cabello attends the 'Rob Peace' Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cabello went on to add that believes the "hard part" about engaging in breakup sex "is that sometimes you do waste some time in that way."

"You're still entertaining something and maybe there could be somebody out there that's better," she continued, before clarifying that she fully supports someone having breakup sex as long as they've done the "inner work" required to establish a motive behind their decision.

In addition to making her thoughts on breakup sex known, Cabello opened up about the possibility that she could potentially get back together (for a third time) with her ex, Shawn Mendes.

"I personally think it's helpful," she explained. "You can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more. If I want to text him, I'm gonna text him."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cabello and Mendes first met in 2014, but didn't publicly confirm their romantic relationship until September 2019.



During a concern in Australia that same year, Mendes revealed on stage the he "officially" got together with Cabello on Independence Day. “We have been dating since July 4th officially,” he said, according to People .



The pair called it quits for the first time on Nov. 7, 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they both said in a joint statement, per E! News . “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)