Courteney Cox's Birthday Message to BFF Jennifer Aniston Features A Sweet Tribute to Matthew Perry

Friends star Courtney Cox shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her BFF Jennifer Aniston's 55th birthday, and it featured a touching tribute to the late, great Matthew Perry.



On Sunday, Feb. 11, Cox posted a throwback picture of the on- and off-screen besties, a more recent selfie and a scene from the history-making television show Friends that Cox described as "one of my favorite(s)."



"Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute," Cox captioned the post. "Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you."



The clip showed Aniston's character, Rachel Greene, complaining to Perry's Character, the incomparable Chandler Bing, about Monica Geller (Cox's character) breaking a piece of her furniture.



"Hey Chandler," Aniston says to Perry in the clip. "Monica just broke my seashell lamp."

Aniston paid homage to her 55th trip around the sun in a nostalgic Instagram post of her own, sharing a montage of both recent and throwback photos and lyrics from the moving poem "The Layers" by Stanley Kunitz.



"Grateful," Aniston captured the post, along with the Kunitz's words.



"When I look behind, as I am compelled to look before I can gather strength to proceed on my journey, I see the milestones dwindling toward the horizon and the slow fires trailing from the abandoned camp-sites, over which scavenger angels wheel on heavy wings," the poem reads in part.

"Though I lack the art to decipher it, no doubt the next chapter in my book of transformations is already written," the poem concludes, "I am not done with my changes."

Cox and Aniston's beloved co-star, Perry, died suddenly in October, 2023. The actor was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home, where he apparently drowned.



Later, the toxicology report revealed the actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease" and the effects of "buprenorphine," a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as CBS reported at the time.

In the wake of Perry's tragic passing, his Friends co-stars shared touching tributes, both as a group and individually.



"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox wrote in part in a post shared to her personal Instagram account.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," Aniston wrote in her own Instagram post. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.

"He was such a part of our DNA," she continued in part. "We were always the 6 of us."