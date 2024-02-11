Jennifer Aniston Honors Her 55th Trip Around the Sun With Moving Photo Montage

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 55th birthday with a moving montage featuring a slew of throwback photos.



In a nostalgic post on Instagram, the Friends actress shared a video montage of some of her most heartfelt moments, including childhood photos and present-day snapshots.



The actress captioned the post with a simple word: "Grateful." She then followed it up with the lyrics from the poem "The Layers" by Stanley Kunitz.



"When I look behind, as I am compelled to look before I can gather strength to proceed on my journey, I see the milestones dwindling toward the horizon and the slow fires trailing from the abandoned camp-sites, over which scavenger angels wheel on heavy wings," the poem reads in part.



"Though I lack the art to decipher it, no doubt the next chapter in my book of transformations is already written," the poem concludes, "I am not done with my changes."

The video is soundtracked with a popular recording of "The Thing About Birthdays" from TikTok creator eviewhy, who can be heard paraphrasing the short story “Eleven” by Sandra Cisneros.



Many of Aniston's famous friends sent her celebratory well wishes and hopes for another fabulous year around the sun in the comment section.

"Awe babes ❤ beautiful," Kate Hudson wrote. "Happy Birthday."



"Happy birthday!" Vanessa Bryant commented.

"Happy happy birthday! What a beautiful video," Florence Pugh wrote. Have a lovely day x."



"Could not love you more," Gwyneth Paltrow commented. "Happy happy, you gorgeous human being!"

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Aniston opened up about getting older and why the common phrase "you look great for your age" is something she simply cannot stand.



"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," the star told the outlet at the time. “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better.”

Aniston went on to say that she plans on having her “better” years last as long as possible.



“My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side—I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive."