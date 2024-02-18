Dua Lipa Wore a Statement-Making Red Gown and Cape on the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet.

Dua Lipa certainly knows how to make a red carpet statement.



The "Levitating" singer walked the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet in a show-stopping floor-length red gown featuring a matching red cape that seemed to go on for miles.



The halterneck-pleated gown showed off Lipa's minimal arm tattoos and was free-flowing with a semi-cinched waist. The singer finished the look with minimal makeup that perfectly complimented not only her gown and semi-sheer cape but her purple and red fire-inspired hair.



Forever fashionable, Lipa's all-red ensemble continued the trend of all-red ensembles during the 2024 award season... and we certainly are here for it.

While silver looks were all the rage this year, more than a few A-list celebrities decided to go with an all-red look this awards season, especially during the 2024 Emmy Awards.



Suki Waterhouse , for example, co-signed the trend in a red Valentino gown featuring side cutouts that highlighted her pregnant belly.



Award-winning Succession star Sarah Snook also leaned into the trend during the Emmy Awards with a voluminous Vivienne Westwood ensemble that certainly honored Old Hollywood glam. The gown featured a corset-style bodice and sweeping skirt, and was paired with a stunning jewel necklace and diamond earrings.

