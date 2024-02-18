Dua Lipa Wore a Statement-Making Red Gown and Cape on the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet.

Dua Lipa certainly knows how to make a red carpet statement.
The "Levitating" singer walked the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet in a show-stopping floor-length red gown featuring a matching red cape that seemed to go on for miles.
The halterneck-pleated gown showed off Lipa's minimal arm tattoos and was free-flowing with a semi-cinched waist. The singer finished the look with minimal makeup that perfectly complimented not only her gown and semi-sheer cape but her purple and red fire-inspired hair.
Forever fashionable, Lipa's all-red ensemble continued the trend of all-red ensembles during the 2024 award season... and we certainly are here for it.
While silver looks were all the rage this year, more than a few A-list celebrities decided to go with an all-red look this awards season, especially during the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Suki Waterhouse, for example, co-signed the trend in a red Valentino gown featuring side cutouts that highlighted her pregnant belly.
Award-winning Succession star Sarah Snook also leaned into the trend during the Emmy Awards with a voluminous Vivienne Westwood ensemble that certainly honored Old Hollywood glam. The gown featured a corset-style bodice and sweeping skirt, and was paired with a stunning jewel necklace and diamond earrings.
While many celebrities have adopted the all-red trend this year, Lipa has certainly gone all-in with the addition of her fiery, cherry-red hair color.
Hairstylist Ben Gregory—who has helped Lipa play with her redhead looks—talked to Marie Claire exclusively about her updated, totally "in" look.
"We were having conversations about her new era and the next chapter. She was thinking about changing her hair," the UK-based hairstylist said. "The thing with Dua is that she’s such a beautiful, powerful-looking woman. She’s reminiscent in many ways of that old-school supermodel. They put her in the Chanel Claudia Schiffer gown for the Met, and there's a reason for that. She walks a line between being this fashion figure and a music artist for me. She has this old-school supermodel sexiness about her, but she’s also super young, contemporary, and cool."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
