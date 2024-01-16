Celebrities Wholeheartedly Co-Sign the Red Color Trend at the 2024 Emmys

We saw silver looks trending at the Golden Globes just last week, but red is undoubtedly the color of the hour at this year's Emmy Awards—and we are very here for it. There have been rumblings that the red color trend will continue to dominate this year, and the 2024 Emmys red carpet just confirmed the fiery hue isn't fading away anytime soon. From bright cherry red to moody scarlet, gowns done in the bold shade seemed to pop up one after another along the carpet, with celebrities like Sarah Snook and Suki Waterhouse co-signing the trend.
Speaking of Waterhouse, her red Valentino gown was certainly a showstopper, with its side cutouts highlighting her growing pregnancy belly. The Daisy Jones and the Six star has given us a glimpse at her fashion-forward maternity style previously, and this stunning look is another to add to our books. Her gown also featured an oversized bow along the waistline, another red carpet trend we're keeping an eye on this season.
Succession star Snook also had a voluminous red gown moment in Vivienne Westwood, though her look paid homage to Old Hollywood red carpet style with a corset-style bodice and sweeping skirt. Adding to the Old Hollywood glamour, Snook's look featured a stunning jewel necklace and coordinating diamond earrings.
Janelle James matched the bold shade with a parred back look, wearing a simple red V-neck gown with deep burgundy bows on top of the shoulders (see, we said bows were having a moment!). The Abbott Elementary star finished off her look with a silver clutch and a pendant-style necklace.
Talk about a red-hot look! Camila Morrone stunned in a fiery red custom Versace gown. In addition to the glamorous number, the Daisy Jones and The Six Star embraced Italian glamour with a voluminous teased hairstyle.
The White Lotus star Meghan Fahey made a case for the red and the rosette trend with her Emmy red carpet look. The deep ruby red velvet gown was custom Armani and featured rosettes along the neckline.
But it didn't stop there: ahead, you'll find a few other standout red moments that stole our heart from the 2024 Emmys.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
