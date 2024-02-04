Nothing says "powerful" like walking down the Grammys red carpet in a silver gown that shimmers like armor.
While attending the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, singer Dua Lipa stunned in a custom, form-fitting Courreges gown featuring armor-like silver accents and a plunging neckline.
"(The) dress makes me feel very strong," the singer told E! News red carpet host Laverne Cox. "It's very heavy, it’s all these metal pieces... I feel ready for my night.”
The gorgeous, Joan of Arc-reminiscent gown also featured daring cut-outs at each hip, accentuating Lipa's figure and adding a bold deviation to an otherwise classic Hollywood look.
Lipa paired the stunning ensemble with a platinum and 18k yellow gold Tiffany necklace, featuring orange sapphire, Umba, padparadscha sapphires, and orange sapphires.
Lipa told E! News' Cox that the Tiffany necklace is "from the 2023 Blue Book collection."
"(There are) some little things over here," the performer quipped while pointing out her gorgeous platinum and 18K gold bracelet featuring un-enhanced padparadscha sapphires and an equally stunning platinum and 18K yellow gold ring.
You know, just those little ol' things.
Dua Lipa is nominated for two 2024 Grammy awards and will be performing on the 66th Annual Grammy Awards stage.
Clearly, she understood the assignment.
