Suki Waterhouse Showed Off Her Baby Bump in Red Valentino on the Emmys Red Carpet

The 2024 Emmys, a.k.a. TV's biggest night, is here, and there's been no shortage of jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. From Selena Gomez in custom Oscar de la Renta to Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton, the stars did not disappoint. There's one red carpet look, however, that's now ingrained in my brain as peak pregnancy dressing, and that look belongs to none other than Suki Waterhouse.

Waterhouse, who announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson back in November, took to the red carpet to not only celebrate her Daisy Jones & the Six costars who are nominated but to also put her baby bump on proud display. The star wore a Valentino SS ‘23 gown in a fiery red shade (the color of the night, by the way), which featured a trendy bow detail, drop waist, and cut-outs to showcase her growing belly. Beauty-wise, the actor kept things relatively simple with perfectly tousled waves (reminiscent of her rockstar character, dare I say?) and a simple cat-eye. With a look this good, it's safe to say that the reigning queen of maternity style Rihanna would be so proud.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you haven't noticed, this isn't the first time Waterhouse has tossed conventional maternity style out the window. For starters, the A-lister recently endorsed the comeback of chunky sneakers while on a casual daytime stroll in London back in December. Then, Waterhouse opted for a Di Petsa's trompe l'oeil gown for what appeared to be a baby shower. The stunning gown featured mesh "wet-looking" panels that clung to her bump, giving off a "drenched" look, and truly cemented her status as a maternity-style star. All in all, I'll be waiting in anticipation for Waterhouse's next cool maternity look until further notice.