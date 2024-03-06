Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is officially fed up.

On Tuesday, the model publicly commented on the persistent online rumors that her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber is on the rocks.

“Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” Bieber wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories. “Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.

Online rumors that Hailey and her husband are experience marital problems started circulating after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from Victor Marx—the founder of All Things Possible Ministries— on his Instagram stories that included a prayer request for the couple, Entertainment Tonight reports.



"Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a mom to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Baldwin wrote over a video of his son-in-law playing a Christian hymn.

Shortly after Baldwin's public prayer request, the Biebers were spotted attending a late-night church service at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles, People reported at the time.

Days later, Hailey Bieber shared a series of intimate photos of the couple in celebration of her husband's 30th birthday, along with a moving caption that seemed to allude to rumors that her marriage was falling apart.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast," Hailey Bieber captioned the post. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

The Instagram carousel also featured a throwback photo of the "Stay" singer as a child and a look at Justin Bieber's 30th birthday cake.

Despite the persistent rumors, a source allegedly close to the couple recently told Us Weekly that the pair is "in a great place."

“Hailey and Justin actively commit themselves to be better partners and make sure to share their feelings openly,” the source told the publication at the time. “They are very committed to one another and take their vows seriously.”

In a 2021 appearance in the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast , Hailey Bieber said she refused to "give up" on her husband when the going got tough.

."I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time (when) we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, 'I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'" Hailey said at the time.

"But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision," she continued. "I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him."