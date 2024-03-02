Hailey Bieber Says Her Marriage Is "For Life" in Moving Birthday Tribute To Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is letting the world know how much Justin Bieber means to her on his 30th birthday.



In a moving Instagram post, Hailey Bieber paid tribute to her husband of over five years with a collection of videos and personal photos, including a snapshot of the couple on their wedding day and a selfie of the couple kissing.



The Instagram carousel also featured a throwback photo of the "Stay" singer as a young child and a quick look at Justin Bieber's 30th birthday cake, complete with what certainly looked like 30 individual candles.



"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast," Hailey Bieber captioned the moving Instagram post. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

The pop star and model started dating at the beginning of 2016 after it was rumored that they were romantically involved. Shortly after, in August of the same year, the pair split after Justin Bieber unfollowed his future bride on Instagram and started a new relationship with Sofia Richie.

The pair then rekindled their relationship years later, in 2018. At the time, Hailey Bieber told The Times UK that the famous couple "went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends" but had "moved past that." The couple then got engaged and were married that same year.

Now, after more than five years of marriage and terrifying health scares for both Justin and Hailey, the pair are fending off ongoing rumors their relationship is on the rocks.



In January, 2024, Justin Bieber shared photos of the pair cuddled up next to each other, seemingly putting those rumors to rest.

In the same month, a source allegedly close to the couple told Us Weekly that despite the rumors the pair "in a great place."

“Hailey and Justin actively commit themselves to be better partners and make sure to share their feelings openly,” the source told the publication at the time. “They are very committed to one another and take their vows seriously.”

In a candid 2021 interview during an appearance in the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast , Hailey Bieber said she refused to "give up" on her husband when the going got tough.



"I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, 'I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'" Hailey said at the time.



"But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision," she continued. "I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him."

Clearly, Hailey and Justin are here to squash any breakup rumors and remind us all that their marriage is, as Hailey said, "for life."