Jack Antonoff Has Words For Anyone Who Questions Taylor Swift’s Songwriting

Singer and songwriter Jack Antonoff doesn't take too kindly to people doubting his pal Taylor Swift's songwriting prowess.



In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the producer had nothing but kind things to say about Swift's "incredible songwriting skills," and had harsh words for anyone claiming otherwise.



"I'm a little b**** sometimes," Antonoff told the publication in regards to his social media "comebacks."

"But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me,” Antonoff continued, adding that going so far as to question Swift’s songwriting abilities “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there."

Atonoff was referring to an incident in January, 2022 with Damon Albarn, an English musician who at one time suggested that "Swift didn't write her own songs," People reported at the time.

Taking offense to Albarn's claim, Antonoff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he had never "met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in."



"Herb," Antonoff added.



Swift also responded to Albarn's so-called burn, posting on X at the time that she was a "big fan" of Albarn's "until I saw this."

"I write ALL of my own songs," Swift commented at the time. "Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Albarn went on to apologize for his comments via another statement on X," claiming his words were "reduced to clickbait."

"I (apologize) unreservedly and unconditionally," the musician posted at the time. "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

As People reports, Antonoff met Swift for the first time in 2012 and has been working with the "Eras Tour" star ever since.



In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Swift opened up about her working relationship with Antonoff.

“Sometimes he sits at the piano and we both just start ad-libbing and the song seems to create itself,” she told the publication at the time.

“His excitement and exuberance about writing songs is contagious. He’s an absolute joy," she added. "That’s why everyone loves him. I personally wouldn’t trust someone who didn’t.”