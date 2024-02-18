Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos of an At-Home V-Day Inspired Photo Shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't appear to be ready to leave Valentine's Day 2024 behind just yet.



In a seemingly impromptu at-home photo shoot, the mom of four dawned a V-Day inspired red turtleneck dress while posing next to a massive, breathtaking bouquet of red roses positioned on what appeared to be her kitchen island.

Kardashian posted a slew of pictures to her personal Instagram account showcasing her show-stopping red dress, which was cinched at the waist and featured long sleeves finished with feathered cuffs. She paired the romantic look with closed, pointy-toe heels. She posed sitting on the kitchen island as well as leaning up against it, showing off the open-back cut of her dress.



Kardashian captioned the post with a simple red rose emoji.

"Kourt you look stunning in red!!!" her always supportive sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted in the comments.

Perhaps Kardashian isn't ready to say goodbye to the most romantic day of the year because—as her husband Travis Barker commented on her 2024 Valentine's Day post— last year's V-Day is the day the couple conceived their son, Rocky.



On that special one-yeer anniversary, Kardashian posted a few throwback photos of the couple's 2023 V-Day celebration, including one photo of her in a barely-there red bikini and another of the couple enjoying some relaxing time in a hot tub at a luxury Utah resort.

"One year ago today," Kardashian captioned the post.

"We made baby Rocky," Barker lovely posted in the comments, along with a black heart emoji.

Kardashian and Barker welcomed baby boy Rocky to their brood on Nov. 1, 2023. The entrepreneur and reality television star famously revealed she was pregnant while attending one of her husband's concerts and, while in the crowd, holding up a sign announcing that the couple was expecting.

Kardashian also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9 with her ex-boyfriend and co-parent Scott Disick.

Barker shares Alabama Luella Barker, 18, and Landon Asher Barker, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as former stepchild Atiana De La Hoya, 25, from another previous marriage.