Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Planning for a Baby, and Other Spicy Revelations from New 'Kardashians' Trailer
This is going to be EPIC.
It's never exactly been a secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want to have a baby together.
Anonymous sources have been pretty confident in their assertions that a pregnancy is just a matter of time for the recently engaged couple, and Kourtney herself even jokingly referred to Travis as her "baby daddy" at the VMAs last year. And let's not forget those whacky avocado-based rumors that Kourtney was in fact already pregnant (spoiler: she wasn't).
Until now, though, there wasn't much from the horse's mouth to go by, as it were. Not anymore!!! The first full-length trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu has been released, and oh my goodness is it juicy. Like, early-noughties Paris Hilton juicy. (Yes, I agree that was a hilarious joke, thank you.)
In said trailer, which is a full two minutes' worth of drama, Kourtney is heard saying, "Travis and I want to have a baby" over footage of them being really PDA-y (surprise surprise) and of Travis getting down on one knee. The lovebirds are then seen hanging out with a doctor who says, "put the sample in this cup." Kourtney then quips, "we'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio."
Aw, yay, cute.
BTW, FYI, Kourtney already has three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Travis has two of his own, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Speaking of Scott, he does appear in this trailer, which should appease all the fans crying, "WHERE'S SCOTT THO" in the comments on The Kardashians' previous teaser.
We see him accompanying Kim to a fitting and saying this absolute classic line to her: "they're gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear... I'm just kidding. Obviously." LOLOLOL, what a legend.
Pete Davidson sadly isn't in the trailer (we already know he doesn't appear in season 1), but Kim is seen texting him with a big ol' smile on her face. One of her sisters (Kendall?) can be heard telling her, "who you texting, Kim? Does his name rhyme with 'feet?'" Kim just happens to be wearing the outfit she wore for a dinner date with he-who-rhymes-with-feet in that scene, so...
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Oh, you want more drama? Don't worry, Hulu has you covered, bb. Khloé, dressed in a super hot Barbie-pink top (I want it) tells the camera, "Tristan and I are complicated." The next clip shows her speaking to Tristan Thompson, telling him, "trust takes time"—a reality which, judging by the look on his face—doesn't seem to please him much. (As a reminder, that trust is pretty much broken indefinitely now.)
The Kardashians airs on Hulu April 14, which of course is in FAR TOO LONG. Good luck getting through this month, y'all.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
