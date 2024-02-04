Lindsay Lohan Shines in Chic Athleisure Wear While Hanging Out With Stephen Curry Courtside

Only Lindsay Lohan can make effortlessly chic look so good.

The Mean Girls actress shined in all-black athleisure wear while attending ta Golden State Warriors game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 3.



Lohan paired a black top, form-fitting black leggings and black knee-high boots with a chic black baseball cap, a gold locket necklace and a simple gold watch.



Lohan shared a picture of herself and husband Bader Shammas courtside at the game on her Instagram stories, writing "date night" and "we love basketball" on the photo.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband attending a NBA game for "date night." (Image credit: Instagram | @lindsaylohan)

As if date night courtside at a NBA game couldn't get any better, Golden State Warrior superstar Stephen Curry came over to greet the actress before gifting her and her husband a signed jersey.



In a video of the exchange posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Lohan looked genuinely shocked when Curry introduced himself. The pair then enjoyed a brief conversation before both Lohan and her husband shook Curry's hand and said farewell.



In a post to her Instagram Stories, Lohan shared a photo of the coveted signed jersey. Talk about a date night souvenir!

Lohan and her husband confirmed they had tied the not in 2022 and before welcoming their first child, Luai, in 2023.



In a previous interview with People, Lohan discussed whether or not she identifies as a "cool mom," much like her Mean Girls movie cast member Amy Poehler.



"I hope so," the actress responded while laughing.

When you are gifted with a signed Steph Curry jersey while hanging out courtside for date night, it is safe to say you're a "cool mom" in just about anyone's book (even a burn book).