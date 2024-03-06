Lindsay Lohan Honors Her 8-Month-Old Son With A Subtle, Sweet Accessory

Whether she's working in front of the camera or walking the red carpet, new mom Lindsay Lohan is finding a way to keep her son close.



On Tuesday, March 5, the Mean Girls star walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her Netflix film Irish Wish wearing a stunning floor-length white gown and an accessory that doubled as an ode to her 8-month-old son, Luai.



Along with a pair of dangling earrings and numerous bracelets, Lohan wore a simple-yet-stunning gold necklace with a nameplate featuring her son's name.



Lohan shares her son with her husband, Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2022. Lohan gave birth to her son in Dubai, where her and Shammas live—his name is Arabic and means “shield” or “protector."

Lindsay Lohan is seen on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after becoming a mom, Lohan walked the red carpet at the Mean Girls: The Musical premiere in N.Y.C., where a reporter from People asked if she identifies as a "cool mom" now that she's a parent.

"I hope so," Lohan responded.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actress shared how motherhood and having a son has impacted her life, including choices regarding her career.

“I want to do things that my son can see,” she told the outlet at the time. “But I also want to do things that inspire me.

"And (my son) is everywhere with me because I don’t want to leave him," she continued, noting that eventually that will "definitely" change as her son grows older.

Lindsay Lohan arrives at Netflix's 'Irish Wish' screening at the Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a March 2023 interview with People , Lohan's mom, Dina, shared her excitement over having another grandchild.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," she told the publication at the time. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"



Recently, a source allegedly close to Lohan told Us Weekly that the actress is a "very hands on" parent.

"She loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally,” the insider told the publication. "Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life."