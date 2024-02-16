Prince Harry Says He Has Considered U.S. Citizenship

Turns out, Prince Harry has definitely thought about becoming a United States citizen.
On Friday, during an interview with Good Morning America and while attending the Invictus Games One Year to Go celebration in Vancouver, Canada, Prince Harry opened up about life in California after walking away from his duties as a member of the royal family.
"It's amazing," Prince Harry told Good Morning America's Will Reeve. "I love every single day."
After Reeve asked if Prince Harry felt American, the Duke of Sussex chuckled before saying: "Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel."
He went on to add that he has "considered" becoming a United States citizen, but revealed that it wasn't anything he would consider a "high priority."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the Vancouver, Canada slopes in support of the Paralympic-style sporting competition that Prince Harry founded in 2014 in an effort to better support injured and sick veterans.
During the festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried their hand at sit-down skiing—a form of the sport that allows people with disabilities to participate and compete.
The pair also met with the athletes who will compete in next year's winter games.
"I'm here standing next to this with these guys and the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind," Harry said of the athletes set to compete and his time in the States. "But certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now."
Late last year, royal expert and commentator Nick Bullen said via an interview with Express that Prince Harry is "going to have to find a way of being comfortable in that California life" following his decision to move away from the pressures and scrutiny of royal life.
"Harry has an uncertain future currently," Bullen told the outlet at the time, adding the thinks Harry will "focus more and more on Invictus."
"His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years," he continued. "Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it."
Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly relaunched their new official website SussexRoyal.com, and Meghan announced that she signed a new podcast deal just a few months after canceling her Spotify partnership.
Something tells us the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be plenty busy.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
