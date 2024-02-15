Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made a Rare Appearance on the Whistler Ski Slopes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the Canadian slopes in preparation for the upcoming Invictus Games.



On February 14, 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada in honor of next year's winter games.



They even gave sit-down skiing a try—a form of the sport that allows people with disabilities to participate and compete—in honor of the Paralympic-style sporting competition that Prince Harry founded in 2014.



The Invictus Games were created in an effort to support injured and sick veterans as they work towards recovery.

In addition to taking to the slopes themselves, the royal couple met with various Invictus Games athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple were spotted in Canada after a whirlwind, and some have reported controversial, week. Shortly after news broke that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment, Prince Harry flew across the pond to be by his father's side.



As previously reported, Harry spent just 30 minutes with his father and after allegedly insisting his stepmother, Queen Camilla, was not in the room.



Shortly after flying back to the states, the pair also relaunched their website Sussex.com. As we previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former website, SussexRoyal.com , now redirects fans to their new and improved address, which features the latest news on the couple, their individual biographies, and information about the pair's Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Independent reports, the couple hit the slops in the wake of some backlash over their website relaunch. Critics of the royal couple were quick to point out, as the Independent writes, that "the couple were told to drop the use of HRH when they quit as working royals."



Per the same report, Meghan Markle responded to the controversy by praising the "attention to detail" and "creativity and care" of the website designers who assisted in making the relaunch possible.

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," she said, as the Independent reports. "They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Whistler, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to relaunching their website, Meghan Markle recently announced that she has signed a new podcast deal and just a few months after canceling her Spotify partnership.

The deal, made with Lemonada Media, will mark the return of Meghan Markle's 13-episode Archetypes podcast as well as the creation of a new podcast series (which currently does not have a title).

The new year is sure to be a busy one for the royal family of four, with or without their working royal duties.