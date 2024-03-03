Rihanna Performs a Mini-Concert for Indian Billionaire’s Son

Rihanna may have spent the last few years focused on fashion, but that doesn't mean she has left the brights light of the entertainment stage behind for good.
On Friday, March 1, the Fenty Beauty creator put on a miniature concert for Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant as part of the couple's extravagant, three-day pre-wedding celebration.
Online videos shared by those in attendance showed the singer and entrepreneur dancing on stage at the event, wearing a sparkly green long-sleeved dress and pink boots. Rihanna performed a number of her greatest hits, including "Work," All of the Lights" and "B**** Better Have My Money."
Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor was also in attendance and later shared a video on Instagram of her dancing alongside Rihanna, who looked to be fully enjoying the festivities.
"This woman is a goddess. Stop it. Goodbye," Kapoor captioned the video. Co-signed.
Anant Ambani is the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex who, according to Bloomberg, is worth over $113 billion.
During the show, Rihanna gave a shoutout to the future bride and groom before performing her 2011 hit “We Found Love.”
“We’re here tonight in honor of Anant," Rihanna can be seen telling the crowd in a TikTok video posted by a fan. "Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”
She then asked the audience: “How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love.” Cue the music.
Rihanna was not the only famous face at the event— Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine also performed, People reports.
Other than the singer's iconic 2023 Super Bowl performance, the celebratory event marks the first time Rihanna has put on a public show since 2016.
As a result, and as Us Weekly reports, some fans think Rihanna's recent mini-concert is a sign she will be performing at this year's Glastonbury Music Festival.
"While she was reportedly paid between $6 and $9 million for the 19 song set, I was still confused as to her motivations,” Blakely Neiman Thornton, a so-called pop culture anthropologist, said via Instagram Reels. "There are a plethora of things she could do to make $9 million without going to India."
Are wishes made over wedding cakes more powerful? Because, if so, Anant Ambani, Rihanna fans have a request!
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
