Selena Gomez Shared a Candid Photo From Bed With Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Sure, celebrity couples walk red carpets and attend some of the must exclusive events on the planet, but if they're anything like Selena Gomez and new boyfriend Benny Blanco they also enjoy a lazy morning in bed... just like the rest of us.



On Friday, Feb. 2, Gomez posted a candid photo of herself in bed to her Instagram stories and to the delight of her 429 million followers.



"Mornings with you," the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote on the photo of herself, appearing sans makeup and asleep under a very comfortable-looking, furry blanket.



Her new boyfriend was not in the photo Gomez shared, but was presumably close by since Selena tagged him in the post.

Selena Gomez shared a candid photo from bed with her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Instagram: @selenagomez)

The singer and actress confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December, 2024, and since then has not necessarily been shy about her budding romance. (And why should she?!)



The pair attended the 2024 Emmys together, though they did not pose for photos as a couple while walking the red carpet. Gomez was, however, spotted introducing her new beau to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin. The comedians are said to be father-type figures to Gomez, so that meet-and-great was anything but inconsequential.



Weeks prior to the Emmys, Gomez shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple kissing backstage at the Golden Globes.



Celebrities, they're just like us... sometimes?

Actress Selena Gomez, left, and actor Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Entertainment Tonight, those closest to the new couple believe they're witnessing the start of a "long-lasting relationship."



"Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny," a source previously told the publication. "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."



An award-winning singer and actress living her best, makeup-free, lazy girl morning life with her new beau?! We love to see it!