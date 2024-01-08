Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Sneak off to a Supply Closet During the Golden Globes to Make Out?

There's nothing quite like the honeymoon phase of a relationship, when you and your new partner can't keep your hands off each other. It can last anywhere from weeks to months, or, in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's case, apparently over six months.
Gomez and Blanco are no strangers to sharing their love, at least as of late. They've posted adorable photos of each other and publicly spoken about how happy they are together. They're also seemingly fine with PDA, and just last week, they were photographed getting cozy at a Lakers game.
It seems like they're still feeling the fire of the relationship, and that may certainly have been true last night at the Golden Globes.
Gomez and Blanco may have snuck off during the event to find some privacy; in a photo shared on Gomez's Insta Story, the pair can be seen kissing in what appears to be a supply closet (?). Blanco is leaning against literal cardboard boxes, and paper bags can be seen behind Gomez.
Her black blazer is hanging off her shoulder, and both have their eyes closed.
I've never found Gomez more relatable than seemingly sneaking off to a supply closet for, at minimum, a kiss—get it, girl!
Gomez captioned the photo, "I won."
Well, she may not have gone home with a Golden Globe last night, but she definitely had a different prize on her arm.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
