Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Sneak off to a Supply Closet During the Golden Globes to Make Out?

There's nothing quite like the honeymoon phase of a relationship, when you and your new partner can't keep your hands off each other. It can last anywhere from weeks to months, or, in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's case, apparently over six months.

Gomez and Blanco are no strangers to sharing their love, at least as of late. They've posted adorable photos of each other and publicly spoken about how happy they are together. They're also seemingly fine with PDA, and just last week, they were photographed getting cozy at a Lakers game.

It seems like they're still feeling the fire of the relationship, and that may certainly have been true last night at the Golden Globes.

Gomez and Blanco may have snuck off during the event to find some privacy; in a photo shared on Gomez's Insta Story, the pair can be seen kissing in what appears to be a supply closet (?). Blanco is leaning against literal cardboard boxes, and paper bags can be seen behind Gomez.

Her black blazer is hanging off her shoulder, and both have their eyes closed.

I've never found Gomez more relatable than seemingly sneaking off to a supply closet for, at minimum, a kiss—get it, girl!

Gomez captioned the photo, "I won."

Well, she may not have gone home with a Golden Globe last night, but she definitely had a different prize on her arm.