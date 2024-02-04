Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Are Red Carpet BFF Goals In Their Matching All-White Corsets

When it comes to memorable red carpet BFF fashion moments, no one does it better than Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham.



While attending the a premiere of Lola at Regency Bruin Theatre on Feb. 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, the dynamic duo wore matching all-white corsets... you know, like famous best friends do.



Gomez paired her corset with a two-piece, black jacket suit and a pair of pale pink shoes. She completed her chic ensemble with a matching white Valentino bag.



Peltz Beckham opted for a pair of low-rise pleated pants, showcasing her cropped corset with a v-shaped hemline.

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrives at the Premiere Of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BFFs have been serving us some seriously show-stopping fashion moments since first meeting at the Academy Museum Gala in October, 2022.



In a Nov, 2022 post on Instagram, Peltz Beckham shared a photo of the besties after a celebratory girls' night out.



"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🫧🥂" Peltz Beckham captioned the post. "(thanks b for the best food everrrrr🤤)."



To friends also spent time together ringing in 2023 while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. At the time, Gomez shared a slew of photos on her Instagram page showing the her and her friends enjoying the sand, sun and trouble-free boat life.

During the same New Year celebrations, the besties wore matching sparkly silver minidresses with side cutouts. Gomez once again shared photos of her and her bestie arm-in-arm and flaunting their glamorous twinning look.

"Thanks @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses!," Gomez captioned the photos at the time. "Felt like a fairy!"



And because real friends never miss out an excuse to match outfits, Gomez also posted photos of Instagram of the besties rocking fuzzy bucket hats while enjoying a night out on the town.



Friends who twin together, stay together!