Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Are Red Carpet BFF Goals In Their Matching All-White Corsets

When it comes to memorable red carpet BFF fashion moments, no one does it better than Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham.
While attending the a premiere of Lola at Regency Bruin Theatre on Feb. 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, the dynamic duo wore matching all-white corsets... you know, like famous best friends do.
Gomez paired her corset with a two-piece, black jacket suit and a pair of pale pink shoes. She completed her chic ensemble with a matching white Valentino bag.
Peltz Beckham opted for a pair of low-rise pleated pants, showcasing her cropped corset with a v-shaped hemline.
The BFFs have been serving us some seriously show-stopping fashion moments since first meeting at the Academy Museum Gala in October, 2022.
In a Nov, 2022 post on Instagram, Peltz Beckham shared a photo of the besties after a celebratory girls' night out.
"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🫧🥂" Peltz Beckham captioned the post. "(thanks b for the best food everrrrr🤤)."
To friends also spent time together ringing in 2023 while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. At the time, Gomez shared a slew of photos on her Instagram page showing the her and her friends enjoying the sand, sun and trouble-free boat life.
A photo posted by nicolaannepeltzbeckham on
During the same New Year celebrations, the besties wore matching sparkly silver minidresses with side cutouts. Gomez once again shared photos of her and her bestie arm-in-arm and flaunting their glamorous twinning look.
"Thanks @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses!," Gomez captioned the photos at the time. "Felt like a fairy!"
And because real friends never miss out an excuse to match outfits, Gomez also posted photos of Instagram of the besties rocking fuzzy bucket hats while enjoying a night out on the town.
Friends who twin together, stay together!
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
