Selena Gomez shares photos of her whirlwind trip to Paris.

Selena Gomez is fully embracing her Emily in Paris era.



The Only Murders in the Building star posted Instagram photos of what appeared to be a whirlwind trip to Paris, including one picturesque photo of the singer walking the Parisian streets with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.



"40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22 🤍🔒" the "Ice Cream" singer captioned the post, referencing her upcoming single “Love On” which is set to debut on Feb. 22, 2023.

In the first photo, Gomez looks absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble featuring a miniature dress with a slight thigh slit, sheer tights, a black mid-thigh jacket with gold buttons and sunglasses.

She paired the look with a statement belt and black high heeled ankle boots.

In the second photo in her latest Instagram carousel, Gomez poses on the floor of a nearly all-red room while wearing the same black miniature dress and heeled boots

The "Baila Conmigo" singer also shared photos of herself enjoying a bubble bath—her faced away from the camera with her hands up in the air—and some Parisian pastry treats (because, you know, when in Rome!).



The Instagram post was part an inside-look into Gomez's 40-hour Paris trip, and part teaser for her upcoming single. According to a release, the song is "fun and flirty" and inspired by Selena's 2023 trip to Paris, which lasted a few months.

Last week, Gomez announced her new single via a post to her over 429 million Instagram followers.



The post featured a photo of Gomez in a white robe, her hair wrapped up in a white towel, wearing black sunglasses and standing next to a balcony overlooking the ocean.



"Wait ‘til I turn my love on," Gomez captioned the post. "Presave my new song “Love On” out 2.22."