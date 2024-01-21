Sofia Vergara dished on the possibility of a "Modern Family" reboot.

Modern Family fans hoping for a franchise reboot or cast reunion may have to wait just a little while longer.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actress Sofia Vergara weighed in on the possibility of a Modern Family reunion and, well, it's not looking too good, folks.
“No, it’s only been four years,” Vergara told host Jimmy Fallon after he asked the actress if it was time for a franchise reboot.
“I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem right. I feel like we need a little bit more time," she added.
Vergara also joked that the cast may be running out of time on the reunion front.
“Well, we don’t have much time because Ed [O’Neill] is old,” Vergara told Fallon. (She's just kidding, Ed.)
Vergara played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit ABC sitcom, and during her tenure was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards. The show first aired in 2009 and ended its 11-season run on April 8, 2020.
Modern Family also starred Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others.
Back in November 2023, Vergara posted a photo on her Instagram of nearly all of the Modern Family cast hanging out and spending time together, fueling reunion rumors.
"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," the actress and television personality captioned the post. "I love and miss u all guys!!!"
She shared another series of pictures on Instagram of the cast as well, captioning that post: "First Modern Family reunion!!!!"
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
