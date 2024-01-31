Turns Out Taylor Swift’s Favorite Number Has an Eerie Connection to the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's favorite number may very well have predicted the lineup for—and Swift's special connection to—the 2024 Super Bowl.



For the uninitiated, Swift has loved the number 13 for years. In a 2009 interview with MTV, the pop star revealed why she would write the number 13 on her hand before shows and sport the look on stage.

"I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons. It's really weird,” she told the outlet at the time. “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro.“

"Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter," she continued.

Now that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVIII, Swift's go-to numeral is "weirdly" showing up for her again.

As one Swiftie pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Super Bowl will be the 13th Kansas City Chiefs game Swift has attended in person.



The 2024 Super Bowl is also Super Bowl LVIII (58). Do the math, folks: 5+8= 13.



During the Super Bowl the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers. Yes, you guessed it: 9+4= 13.



And if you didn't have the chills just yet, Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Feb. 11, 2024. February is the second month of the year, and as another Swiftie pointed out: 11+2=13.

Taylor Swift's"lucky number" is 13Super Bowl 58 (5+8) = 13SB on 2/11 (2+11) = 13Taylor Swift could be attending her 13th Chiefs game this season49ers (4+9) = 1349ers QB is #13COULDN'T SCRIPT IT ANY BETTER. pic.twitter.com/ZTrpc9zf5LJanuary 29, 2024 See more

Swift is going to need some of her "13 magic" in order to get to the Super Bowl on time and cheer on her new beau, too.



Swift has concerts scheduled in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10 as part of the international leg of her "Eras Tour." Yes, that means she will be performing across the globe the night before the Super Bowl.



A flight from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada is approximately 13 hours long, however, so something tells us she will get to the stands just in time.

And as CBS reports, the time difference will also aid Swift in her international journey to Allegiant Stadium—thanks to the 17-hour difference, Swift should be able to arrive in Las Vegas on Saturday night with hours to spare before the big game.

If anyone doubts the power of Swift's 13, the singer explained in a post on X that ever since she was 13 she had always been obsessed with turning 31 "because it’s my lucky number backwards."

"Which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," the post continued. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"



That "something" was one of two albums Swift released the year she turned 31—"Folklore" and "Evermore"—featuring 16 songs on one and 15 on another. You bet: 16+15= 31, or 13 backward.



"Folklore" became Swift's seventh number-one album and spent eight weeks at the top of the the US Billboard 200 before becoming the best-selling album of 2020. Her album "Evermore" sold 100 million copies globally in one week—her eighth straight album to do so.



Yeah, something tells the Kansas City Chiefs are going to be OK.