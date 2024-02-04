Did Taylor Swift Bring a Fan to the Grammys Just to Whisper Behind It?

Taylor Swift isn't taking any chances at the 2024 Grammys.



The pop icon wore a "Reputation"-coded black-and-and white ensemble while attending the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, featuring a custom Schiaparelli white gown and gorgeous elbow-length black gloves



In addition to the show-stopping gown, the singer walked the red carpet wearing chains, a choker featuring a clock purposefully set to midnight (eek!), her signature red lip, and, yes, a fan.



That fan, it turns out, came in handy inside the Crypto.com Arena—Swift seemingly used the fan to cover her mouth when chatting with her pals seated nearby, including Lana Del Ray and Jack Antonoff. (Maybe they were whispering about the upcoming announcement of her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department"?)

Lana Del Ray and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift being in need of some serious secrecy comes as no surprise (to anyone who is not living under a rock) since the global superstar started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



In an interview with WSJ, the future hall of famer opened up about the intense media scrutiny his newfound girlfriend is constantly under.



"Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it," he told the publication at the time. "But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Swift attended the Grammys sans her boyfriend, who is preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.



"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday," Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week."

Sure, walking the red carpet with a golden retriever boyfriend sounds nice, but have you ever attending a must-see award show with an old-school fan?! Swift knows what she's doing and we are here for it.