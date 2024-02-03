I Repeat: Taylor Swift Has Entered the Grammys

Taylor Swift is in the building! The most powerful pop singer on the planet ditched her Kansas City Chiefs number 87 jersey in favor of a truly stunning custom Schiaparelli white gown with elbow-length black gloves while walking the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. She completed the look with chains, a choker, and a red lip—very "Reputation"-coded.

While the singer's ensemble was truly attention-grabbing, fans and viewers alike couldn't help but notice that a very special someone was missing from the red carpet madness.

Swift's new boyfriend, Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce, was not in attendance.

As always, Swift's new beau had a good excuse to skip the event.

On Jan. 28, Kelce's team won the AFC Championship with a 17-10 defeat over the Baltimore Ravens and secured a trip to the Super Bowl for the second straight year in a row.

While the big game won't take place until Feb. 11, the Grammys take place during the Chief's strict training schedule that players, coaches and staff much adhere to in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Being the stand-up guys he is, Kelce has discussed how little he fears Swift standing in the spotlight and on her own. In an interview with WSJ, the future hall of famer admitted he has "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them" and that he "never dealt with" the increased media scrutiny.

"But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life," he told the publication at the time. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

But Swift was still in good company at the Grammys, bringing Lana Del Rey as her date on the red carpet.

As if being named TIME's "Person of the Year," going on a record-breaking tour, and falling in love with a likable NFL player at the top of his game wasn't enough to make 2023 a banner year for Swift, the pop star was nominated for seven Grammys.

Some of her nominations include record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance for "Anti-Hero," and album of the year.

Between her Grammys ensemble, her 2023 success and her budding relationship, it's safe to say Swift is a winner whether she takes home a golden trophy (or seven) or not.