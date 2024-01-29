Taylor Swift Confronts Tony Romo After He Called Her Travis Kelce’s Wife Twice

Turns out, there is no bad blood between superstar Taylor Swift and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.



After Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Baltimore Ravins to secure the AFC Championship and solidify yet another trip the Super Bowl, Swift spoke with the CBS sportscaster who infamously called her Kelce's wife not once... but twice.

On Sunday, a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, caught the moment Swift and Romo spoke on the M&T Bank Stadium field following her beau's win.



“You do a great job," the forever gracious Swift seemed to tell Romo, who seemed to tell her that she's even better at her profession.

"Well, we’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set," Swift can be heard saying.

“Yeah,” Romo responded, before the pair shared a friendly fist bump.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hETJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Romo first accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's wife on December 10, 2023, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills.

"As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience—er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!" Romo said before instantly catching and correcting himself, and as the cameras have come to ceremoniously pan to Swift in the stands throughout her boyfriend's NFL games.



Romo did it again on Christmas Day, when the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders and Swift was again in attendance and in support of her boyfriend.



As the camera panned to Swift as she cheered on the Kansas City tight end, Romo said: “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend."

The former quarterback's broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, was quick to jump on his repeated blunder, telling Romo live and on air that he's "been down that road with that before."

A post shared by ESPN A photo posted by espn on

There have been conflicting reports as to whether or not arguably the most popular couple on the planet plans on getting hitched any time soon.



Recently, a source reportedly close to Kelce told The Daily Mail that the NFL superstar has started to ask close family and friends about a possible design for a so-called "special" engagement ring.



"He isn't going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring," the insider is said to have told the publication.



"He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band," the source continued. "He wants to make sure it isn't something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever."



Speak it into existence, Romo! From your mouth to our Lord and Savior Beyoncé's ears!