Travis Kelce “Liked” a Photo of Taylor Swift Posing on the Grammys Red Carpet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce found a way to show his girlfriend Taylor Swift some love during her history-making Grammys appearance.



After NPR posted an Instagram photo of the "Midnights" singer posing on the 66th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning all-white, corseted Schiaparelli gown, the future hall of famer hit that "like" button and let the entire world know that he was supporting Swift from afar.



"Liked by Travis Kelce," one astute Instagram user wrote in the comments.



"Travis liking!! He probably be staring at that photo right now," another wrote.



"Dad just liked mom's picture!!" another Instagram user quipped.

Swift paired her breathtaking strapless gown with elbow-length black gloves, chains, a choker featuring a clock purposefully set to midnight, and a red lip—all very "Reputation"-coded.



Later on in the evening and after winning her 13th Grammy (with 13 being Swift's lucky number), the pop superstar announced she is releasing a new album she just happened to write while on a global tour and after releasing a movie and entering into a new relationship.



“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way,” Swift said. “But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.”



The album is aptly named "The Tortured Poet’s Department" and, of course, fans couldn't help but notice that Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is said to be a member of a so-called "tortured man club group chat."



Coincidence? Ha!

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Swift also won a 2024 Grammy for Album of the Year, becoming the first person on the planet to win the coveted award four times.



Kelce missed out on the night's exciting announcements and history-making moments, unfortunately, as he was headed to Las Vegas, Nevada to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, where his team the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11.



"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday," Kelce said recently on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN:



"Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day," he added. "Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week."