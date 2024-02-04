Swifties and NFL fans tuning in to watch the 66th Annual Grammy Awards want to know one thing and one thing only: Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys?



At the risk of breaking hearts around the world, we're sorry to report that Swift's NFL beau is missing out on the festivities due to a scheduling conflict.



According to a previous report from TMZ , a source confirmed to the outlet that Kelce would not be attending the Grammys alongside his superstar girlfriend because the award show takes place during his intense Super Bowl training schedule.

Kelce himself then said on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN: "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday. Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week."



Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, secured another trip to the Super Bowl after they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, Jan. 28, clinching the AFC Championship for a second year in a row.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new couple has yet to officially make their red carpet debut and to the dismay of Tayvis fans around the world.



Of course, that's not to say we can't expect arguably the most popular couple on the planet to not step onto a red carpet hand-in-hand in the near future, especially during the NFL off-season.



The Kansas City Chiefs safety has no problem with his girlfriend stepping into the spotlight alone, either. In a previous interview with WSJ, he spoke about the intense media scrutiny she faces and why he believes his job is to simply support his ridiculously successful partner.



"She’s just living, enjoying life," he told the publication at the time. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is facing some scheduling conflicts of her own.



The "Era's Tour" star has concerts in Tokyo, Japan scheduled on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10, meaning she will be performing on stage halfway around the world the night before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.



According to CBS, a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is approximately 13 hours long , so there's hope that Swift will make it to Vegas in time to cheer on Kelce.



After Kelce and his big brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, congratulated Swift on becoming the newest member of the Chiefs and making it to the Super Bowl in her "rookie" year, she certainly can't afford to miss out!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to a career-defining year—including a record-breaking tour—Swift was nominated for a whopping seven Grammys, including record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance for "Anti-Hero," album of the year and the and best pop duo performance for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.