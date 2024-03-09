Watch Travis Kelce support girlfriend Taylor Swift as she performs in Singapore.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is living his best life.



The 3-time Super Bowl champ was recently spotted enjoying his superstar girlfriend's Singapore "Eras Tour" concert, and without a care in the world (apparently).



Swifties posted videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the NFL star attending his girlfriend's most recent show from a private suite at Singapore’s National Stadium. Kelce wore a white floral jacket and black sunglasses as he sang and danced his way through his girlfriend's set.



"Taylor Swift has her 6’5 250 pound boyfriend who gets tackled for a living, screaming the lyrics to her songs and dancing like nobody’s watching," one fan posted on X. "This man is down so bad he’s never standing up again."



Kelce also attended Swift's Friday, March 8 concert, Us Magazine reports, and was later spotted enjoying a late-night date out on the town with Swift at a local mall.

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the most recent episode of Kelce's podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. the tight end opened up about his previous trip to Australia in support of Swift.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras," the 3-time Super Bowl champ told his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.

Kelce went on to add that while the famous couple enjoyed a private tour of the Sydney Zoo there "were full-on helicopters just flying around."

"They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor," Kelce added. "This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

It had been previously reported that Kelce would travel overseas to join Swift on tour during the NFL off-season.

"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source with knowledge of the couple's plans told Us Weekly at the time . “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

After Swift's father was in an alleged physical altercation with a photographer in Australia, Kelce is also reportedly anxious for his girlfriend to return to home.