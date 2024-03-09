Watch Travis Kelce support girlfriend Taylor Swift as she performs in Singapore.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is living his best life.
The 3-time Super Bowl champ was recently spotted enjoying his superstar girlfriend's Singapore "Eras Tour" concert, and without a care in the world (apparently).
Swifties posted videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the NFL star attending his girlfriend's most recent show from a private suite at Singapore’s National Stadium. Kelce wore a white floral jacket and black sunglasses as he sang and danced his way through his girlfriend's set.
"Taylor Swift has her 6’5 250 pound boyfriend who gets tackled for a living, screaming the lyrics to her songs and dancing like nobody’s watching," one fan posted on X. "This man is down so bad he’s never standing up again."
Kelce also attended Swift's Friday, March 8 concert, Us Magazine reports, and was later spotted enjoying a late-night date out on the town with Swift at a local mall.
In the most recent episode of Kelce's podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. the tight end opened up about his previous trip to Australia in support of Swift.
“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras," the 3-time Super Bowl champ told his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.
Kelce went on to add that while the famous couple enjoyed a private tour of the Sydney Zoo there "were full-on helicopters just flying around."
"They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor," Kelce added. "This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
It had been previously reported that Kelce would travel overseas to join Swift on tour during the NFL off-season.
"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source with knowledge of the couple's plans told Us Weekly at the time. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”
After Swift's father was in an alleged physical altercation with a photographer in Australia, Kelce is also reportedly anxious for his girlfriend to return to home.
"Travis wishes he had been with Taylor when her dad got into it with the photographer as he wants to protect her at all costs," a source allegedly close to the couple told the Daily Mail. "He can't wait for her to be back in the States so they can be together—and if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn't dare come close to them if he was around as he is a very massive and intimidating guy."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Sweet Way She Maintains Her Mental Health
"My self-care process."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Halle Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Decided to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret
"Halo was my gift."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Travis Kelce is Producing a New Documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat
Is there anything this 3-time Super Bowl champ can't do?!
By Danielle Campoamor