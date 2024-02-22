Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on My Dream Date—To the Sydney Zoo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started ramping up the romance just hours after the football player landed in Australia, where Swift is currently on tour.

After Kelce touched down in Swift's private jet, the singer took him to the Sydney Zoo for a sweet date—although they did bring some other members of her entourage with them for the private tour.

"Pete, we've got a visual," said 9News reporter Erin Ramsay about the outing—which I just think is an amazing way to start telling the story, and which I might just take on as my personal catchphrase.

"Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are spending the evening at Sydney Zoo in Eastern Creek," Ramsay continued, while the TV station played overhead footage of the couple, both wearing shorts and sneakers—with Swift in dark sunglasses and Kelce in a baseball cap.

"The couple were spotted walking arm in arm enjoying an after-hours tour," Ramsay said. "I'm told they are accompanied by some of her dancers, though. They've just spent some time meeting with the koalas." Koalas!!!!

Taylor Swift is currently in Australia for the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

News broke yesterday that Kelce was en route to Sydney to support his popstar girlfriend, having taken her private jet to join her Down Under. This is in line with previous reports that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was planning to follow Swift on her international tour now that the football season is over.

The Midnights singer has already played three dates in Melbourne, and will now play four more in Sydney before moving onto Singapore. It's unclear at this stage how many of these concerts Kelce is planning to attend.