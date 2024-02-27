Taylor Swift's Rep Responds to Dad Scott Swift's Altercation With a Photographer in Australia

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has responded to claims that her father Scott Swift "assaulted" a photographer in Sydney, Australia, where Taylor was on tour between Feb. 23 and Feb. 26.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the rep told People in a statement.

Sky News Australia first reported that New South Wales police were investigating after Scott was accused of assaulting a 51-year-old photographer as he celebrated Taylor wrapping up the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

Addressing People in a statement, the police confirmed they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They further stated: "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment."

This is as much as we know about the incident at time of writing.

Throughout the Eras Tour, Scott has been on hand to support his superstar daughter, including following her to Argentina when she was performing there in November.

Scott has also reportedly gotten pretty tight with Taylor's new boyfriend Travis Kelce, and attended several Kansas City Chiefs games with the singer over the past few months—despite being a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Taylor, her parents and Travis even found themselves clubbing together after this month's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, so you know it's the real deal.