Taylor Swift's Rep Responds to Dad Scott Swift's Altercation With a Photographer in Australia

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has responded to claims that her father Scott Swift "assaulted" a photographer in Sydney, Australia, where Taylor was on tour between Feb. 23 and Feb. 26.
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the rep told People in a statement.
Sky News Australia first reported that New South Wales police were investigating after Scott was accused of assaulting a 51-year-old photographer as he celebrated Taylor wrapping up the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.
Addressing People in a statement, the police confirmed they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
They further stated: "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment."
This is as much as we know about the incident at time of writing.
Throughout the Eras Tour, Scott has been on hand to support his superstar daughter, including following her to Argentina when she was performing there in November.
Scott has also reportedly gotten pretty tight with Taylor's new boyfriend Travis Kelce, and attended several Kansas City Chiefs games with the singer over the past few months—despite being a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Taylor, her parents and Travis even found themselves clubbing together after this month's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, so you know it's the real deal.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Martha Stewart Says She Doesn't Wear Underwear—But She Has a Good Reason for It
Like, fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Editors Won't Leave the House Without This Type of Sunscreen
It's a secret weapon for stronger, longer-lasting sun protection.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
I'm Ready for Spring—30 Fashion and Beauty Items That Have Me Swooning
It was love at first sight.
By Raina Mendonça
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on My Dream Date—To the Sydney Zoo
They hung out with koalas!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
If You’re Looking for Travis Kelce Right Now, You Can Find Him On a Private Jet Headed to Sydney, Australia
Kelce took to the friendly skies to support Taylor Swift as she prepares to play four shows there beginning on Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Called His and Taylor Swift's Love "Special" in Resurfaced Interview
Weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
After Five Months Away, Forever Private Joe Alwyn Reemerges on Social Media
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn photographed separately.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
On a Rare Night Off, Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opening Act Sabrina Carpenter Grab Dinner at a Sydney Hotspot
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Meghan Markle Is “Desperate” to Become Friends with Taylor Swift, Royal Expert Says
Could “The Squad” be getting a new member?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Harry Styles
Or maybe *features* Harry Styles???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cement Power Couple Status as They Both Win People's Choice Awards on the Same Night
These two are unstoppable right now.
By Iris Goldsztajn