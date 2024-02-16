Turns out, Usher's 'Confessions' storyline is based on his real life.

When it comes to Usher's hit 2004 album Confessions, art does imitate life.



In an exclusive interview with People for the outlet's cover story, the "My Way" singer revealed that both "Confessions (Interlude)" and "Confessions, Pt. II" derived from his real life experiences.



"There is a great deal of truth in that album," Usher told the publication, adding that he is not solely referring to "his truth." While making the album, Usher brought together "male friends in the industry," People reports, including Jermaine Dupri.



"We were having real talk sessions," Usher continued. "We would sit around and I would say, 'Yo, check your egos at the door, and let's just really be honest. Everybody has to speak their truth.'"

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

As People noted, it has long been rumored that the album was a diary-entry of sorts for Usher, detailing his public split from TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Previously, Chili told People that the songs were "not based on their relationship."

"I was with him at the studio that whole time," she told the publication at the time.



Now, however, Usher says that a past conversation he had with his publicist, Chris Chambers, "motivated me to think about who I was and what people knew about me."

"The result of that was Confessions," he told People. "(Before that conversation) I had always felt like I would be judged as a result of being vulnerable. Black man, we deal with this."

Usher attends The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024.

Usher went on to admit that he did "have a relationship" that was "exactly what I was saying" in the album.



"But the reality of where it landed and the expression of what that was about, it wasn't exactly in the order of the way or better yet in the moment when I delivered that song," he continued.

"We go through things in life and sometimes we make decisions based off of what we feel is best or right, and more than likely, will best serve the child," he added. "But the reason why I talked about it is because I'm not the only person who will experience that as men."