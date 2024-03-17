Vanessa Lachey Admits She and Husband Nick Debate Who Is Actually "Ready" For Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'

Turns out, Love is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey don't always see eye-to-eye when it comes to predicting who is ready to walk down the reality show aisle.



"When we get to the wedding dress shop and the tux shop, I don't see the men and Nick doesn't see the women, but we do come back together and him and I talk," Vanessa told People in a recent interview and while discussing season six of the hit reality dating show. "And he had his feelings about who he thought was ready and who he thought wasn't already, and I (have) mine."

The actress went on to say that she's "always the optimist" when her and her husband debate who is ready to say "I do."

"I'm like, 'Oh, I see that. I feel it.' I mean, you're at a wedding dress shop, you have beautiful gowns, there's charcuterie boards, and your family's there, and there's champagne," she continued. "So I always feel all the love on that day, and of course, you're going to feel your most beautiful when you walk out in the dress."

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey discuss their show 'Love is Blind' on the set of E! Daily Pop (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa added that she assumes it's "different for guys," before explaining that "Nick's felt that in each season, and we talk about it, and sometimes he's been right."

"But for the most part, I believe that a lot of them, it really played out the way it was supposed to," continued.

While the couple—who tied the knot in 2011 and share three children together—where initially "there the entire process" during season one, Vanessa says they've seen become "far removed."

"We moved basically to Atlanta, and anyone from the season one cast will tell you, we talked to them at every turn, at every moment," she explained. "When they went to the vacation or the romantic getaway, we were with them, we talked to them there. We came home with them. We went to their hometowns. We didn't go visit the families, but we went to their apartments, and we sat down with them in their apartments, and some of them made us dinner, and some of them just had some wine, and we went with them. We did a lot. And so we really felt the entire process through and through."

Now, Vanessa says as co-hosts they're simply "allowing those couples to have their own experience and their own journey," while "also being realistic with how many successful seasons they've had."

"Nick and I, we now live in Hawaii, and I'm actually shooting another show and he's shooting Perfect Match, and we both shoot The Ultimatum," she added. It's not really possible. So this is actually just a better way to allow them to have their own experience."