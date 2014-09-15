Kilo Kish Is Music's Next Bright Thing
"I like making projects that are like time capsules."
By Marie Claire
Kilo Kish can't help but stop traffic. During the TrendingNY fashion shoot in Williamsburg, it happens on the sidewalk ("People were so sweet, trying not to walk through the shots") as well as on the road. "Some hipster dudes in a car were passing by and yelled, 'So hot! You're doing such a good job!'" she says. "We were all cracking up."
Lately Kish, the indie hip-hop singer/songwriter, visual artist, and model also known as Lakisha Kimberly Robinson, has had plenty of reasons to be happy. In July, she released Across, an album based on her recent move to Los Angeles after five years in New York. "I was doing well in New York, things were happening for me, but the energy was wrong and I didn't feel inspired," she says. Her boyfriend at the time felt the same way, so they decided to move to LA, chronicling the transition with music. The result is a contemplative road trip diary dealing with themes of self-doubt and stumbling toward something like maturity. Heavy topics, but Kish's soft, hazy vocals make a sonic daydream out of the 20-minute EP. "I like making projects that are like time capsules," she says.
Were she to create a time capsule to preserve her current moment, it would include plenty of cross-country plane tickets (she comes back to New York as often as possible), her favorite Maison Kitsuné sneakers, and paintbrushes. "I use art and music to explore different areas of my creativity—music doesn't satisfy everything for me, and neither does painting. When I get bored with one I want to do the other… I never really have a plan; I just have fun."
Here's a preview of exclusive content from TrendingNY, the new free weekly fashion and beauty magazine for New York women. Find this and other stories in our first issue, out in New York now, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TrendingNY to learn more."
Photos by Meredith Jenks for Trending NY
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon •
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Snoop Dogg Invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over for Thanksgiving
He also praised Meghan and Harry for their brave move to the U.S.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
The Queen’s ‘Royal Bagpiper’ Apparently Plays for Her Every Morning at Balmoral
The role's official title is Bagpiper to the Sovereign, and they play at 9am.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Asian American—and We Should Be Celebrating It
If someone can ignore the fact that Rodrigo is half-Filipina, then they probably already have the privilege of seeing themselves successfully in the media.
By Helen Li •
-
Exactly What Kanye West Said to Kim Kardashian West at Their 'Donda' Wedding Recreation
“He was smiling so hard," according to a source.
By Katherine J Igoe •
-
Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is "Still in Love" With Him in His New Song
Kanye West rapped that Kim Kardashian is "still in love" with him in a new song debuted at his second Donda listening party.
By Kayleigh Roberts •
-
The Spice Girls Shared a Previously Unreleased Song to Mark 25 Years of 'Wannabe'
To mark 25 years of "Wannabe," the Spice Girls released new EP Wannabe 25, which features a previously unreleased track titled "Feed Your Love."
By Emily Dixon •