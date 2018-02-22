Sophie Turner Reveals Everyone's Hair Is Fake on 'Game of Thrones'

The first three things that come to mind when someone says Game of Thrones: dragons, Jon Snow, and hair. (Okay, maybe that’s just me, because I’m a beauty editor and also because JON FREAKING SNOW.)

HBO

But, apparently everything we know is a lie, because according to actress Sophie Turner, all that famous, screenshot-worthy hair is fake. Totally, and completely fake. *Cue dragon screech*

And though we’ve all known forever that some characters, like Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, were most definitely wearing wigs throughout the seasons, it may come as a shock to hear that Turner—i.e. Sansa Stark—is now wigging it, too. “I could not count the amount of wigs we use on that show if I wanted to—almost everyone wears one,” said Turner in an interview with Refinery29.

Of course, with every new season comes a crazier and crazier braid scheme for Sansa, so a full-time wig for Turner (who has been wearing her natural hair platinum blonde for the last few months), isn’t surprising. But here’s what is: Most of the men are opting for wigs, too, and not just not on their heads.

"A lot of the guys will have hair inserts glued on that they probably don't want people to know about, but it's true. Or they'll do beard wigs, or use little pieces of hair to fill in the gaps in their beards,” she said.

Though Turner wouldn’t name names, I invite you to mentally run through the roster of all one-zillion men on that show and take a closer look at their beard hair the next time Game of Thrones is on, which feels like a full century from now.