Here's the Full List of Winners from the 2018 Oscars

If you've been betting with your friends since January on who would take home a gold statuette, the wait is finally over. Here, all the winners from the 90th annual Academy Awards in real time.

Supporting Actor

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrison, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Makeup and Hair

Winner: Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Winner: Phantom Thread

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Sound Editing

Winner: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Winner: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

Winner: The Shape of Water

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

Supporting Actress

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Short

Winner: Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Luke

Negative Space

Revolting Crimes

Animated Feature

Winner: Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

Winner: Blade Runner 2049

Guardians

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Winner: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Documentary Short Subject

Winner: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam

Edith & Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: The Silent Child

Dekalb Elementary

The 11 o'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Original Screenplay

Winner: Get Out

The Big Sick

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Winner: Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Original Song

Winner: "Remember Me," Coco

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Original Score

Winner: The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Winner: Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Lead Actor

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

Winner: The Shape of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri