Here's the Full List of Winners from the 2018 Oscars

If you've been betting with your friends since January on who would take home a gold statuette, the wait is finally over. Here, all the winners from the 90th annual Academy Awards in real time.
Supporting Actor
Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrison, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Makeup and Hair
Winner: Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Costume Design
Winner: Phantom Thread
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: Icarus
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Sound Editing
Winner: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Winner: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
Winner: The Shape of Water
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Language Film
Winner: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Supporting Actress
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Animated Short
Winner: Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Luke
Negative Space
Revolting Crimes
Animated Feature
Winner: Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
Winner: Blade Runner 2049
Guardians
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Winner: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary Short Subject
Winner: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam
Edith & Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner: The Silent Child
Dekalb Elementary
The 11 o'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Original Screenplay
Winner: Get Out
The Big Sick
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
Winner: Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Original Song
Winner: "Remember Me," Coco
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Original Score
Winner: The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Winner: Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Lead Actor
Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture
Winner: The Shape of Water
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri