Tiffany Haddish Recycled Her Alexander McQueen Dress from 'SNL' for the Oscars

So often, the whole "Celebrities, they're just like us" spiel rings hollow. But in the case of Tiffany Haddish, a.k.a. the breakout female star of 2018, there's some truth in it. If you or I had spent money on a bona fide designer dress—say, a $4000 Alexander McQueen—we'd want to get as much use as possible out of it. It just makes sense. Tiffany Haddish wore said Alexander McQueen dress at the Oscars this evening, because she is a smart woman who appreciates the value of things.

You remember this dress. It's the one Haddish wore back in November when she hosted SNL. "This a Alexander McQueen, okay? This a $4,000 dress. Imma wear this dress multiple times," she said during that appearance. "I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, as many times as I want as long as I Febrezed it." Us too.

Haddish had previously worn the dress on the Girls Trip red carpet. "My whole team, they told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It’s taboo to wear it twice,'" Haddish told Us Weekly. "I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo.’”

And tonight, at the 2018 Oscars, that beautiful white dress got its third major outing, as Haddish presented the Oscar for Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action Short alongside Maya Rudolph. This time, she paired it with Ugg slippers, so never let it be said that she's not switching up her look.