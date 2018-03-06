Kourtney Kardashian Quietly Deletes Instagram After Unfollowing Her Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly deleted her Instagram for a hot second on March 5 after unfollowing her boyfriend Younes Bendjima over the weekend (her page is back up and running as of right now). Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Younes briefly made his account private.



Instagram​/Daily Mail

As of Tuesday March 6, the pair—who began dating in 2016—are once again following each other, but people are convinced there's trouble in paradise:

oop kourtney and younes unfollowed each other on instagram what’s the tea sis — jacqueline (@AsToldByJackie) March 3, 2018

if kourtney k and younes broke up i swear imma cry 😭 — WOLF (@lucienguyeen) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick doesn't appear to be following his current girlfriend Sofia Richie (though it's possible he never followed her):

Kourtney and Younes deleted their instagrams and Scott unfollowed Sofia.

Why am i so invested in this? — nialvohS liagibA (@nialvohsliagiba) March 6, 2018

Dude whaaaaat. Scott doesn’t follow Sofia on IG now either but she follows him. What is the scoooop on this I need the juice to be served pic.twitter.com/yqdGx4tS7f — exotic gluten (@exoticgluten) March 5, 2018

So sus that Scott unfollowed Sofia today... — Amy Jovanovic (@ymacivonavoj) March 5, 2018

This has been your requisite Kardashian dating web update.