Kourtney Kardashian Quietly Deletes Instagram After Unfollowing Her Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly deleted her Instagram for a hot second on March 5 after unfollowing her boyfriend Younes Bendjima over the weekend (her page is back up and running as of right now). Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Younes briefly made his account private.
As of Tuesday March 6, the pair—who began dating in 2016—are once again following each other, but people are convinced there's trouble in paradise:
Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick doesn't appear to be following his current girlfriend Sofia Richie (though it's possible he never followed her):
This has been your requisite Kardashian dating web update.