Even Khloé Kardashian Won't Let Her Daughter Watch 'KUWTK'

Last night, Khloé Kardashian stole the spotlight from the Oscars when she revealed the gender of her baby on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And—in the event that you've been in a brief, 24-hour coma—she's having a girl.



Khloé took to Twitter to answer fan questions about her baby (like what she plans to name her), and also gave a full-blown update in a post titled "My Hopes for My Daughter."

"I can't believe I'm having a girl! It was such a special moment and I'm so happy I got to share it with you guys," she wrote. "My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up."

Said fill-in-the-blank game reveals a lot about how Khloé plans to parent—including the fact that her daughter won't be allowed to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians until she's 13:



I think it would be cool for our baby to: speak many languages



The sister that will end up babysitting the most is: Kourt or Kim. They already have so many kids. What’s one more. LOL!



It would be cool if my baby’s secret talent was: singing.



My baby is going to grow up listening to: Old school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson…real music!



If my baby could excel at just one thing I hope it would be: self-love.



My child will be – 13 – when they watch their first episode of KUWTK.



My child will be – 15 (I’m not sure what TT will say) – years old when they’re allowed to go on their first date.

So many questions, including but not limited to: Will Khloé's child star on KUWTK without being allowed to watch the show? And does this mean the other Kardashian kids also don't watch themselves on TV?