Selena Gomez has recovered fully from a shocking kidney transplant surgery last year, but her best friend—Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa—says the singer had a near brush with death following the procedure.

"Recovery was hard," Francia said in a recent interview. "I didn't want to eat, I didn't want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned, I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

Francia added that she let Selena decide when they'd reveal their joint surgery to the public: "We didn't want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time. We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us. I really left it up to her. I've never had anything personal come out about me before. I've dated very famous people, and no one knows because I'm very private. I was like, ‘Did you have to be famous?'"

Fortunately, the pair are both currently in good health.