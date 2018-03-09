Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Almost Died Following Her Kidney Transplant

An emergency surgery saved her life.

Selena Gomez has recovered fully from a shocking kidney transplant surgery last year, but her best friend—Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa—says the singer had a near brush with death following the procedure.

"Recovery was hard," Francia said in a recent interview. "I didn't want to eat, I didn't want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned, I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Francia added that she let Selena decide when they'd reveal their joint surgery to the public: "We didn't want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time. We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us. I really left it up to her. I've never had anything personal come out about me before. I've dated very famous people, and no one knows because I'm very private. I was like, ‘Did you have to be famous?'"

Fortunately, the pair are both currently in good health.

