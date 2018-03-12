Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Everything We Know About the Obamas' Netflix Show
3
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
4
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie Is Perfect
5
Meghan and Harry Celebrate Women's Day

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Officially Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour on Instagram

They're baaack.

Getty Images

ICYMI: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading on tour together again. They've titled it "On the Run II,' an ode to the first joint tour the couple did in 2014. Beyoncé, 36, officially confirmed the tour with new black-and-white photos she released on her Instagram today alongside a short video clip where the singer's hair is blowing perfectly in the wind.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, March 19th. Variety has more on tour dates and locations, including the first U.S. stop in Cleveland. You can also access the pre-sale here. "Bonnie and Clyde" round 2, anybody?

Related Story
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce Another Joint Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes
We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz Has Reportedly Retired from Acting
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Taking a Break
Kylie Jenner Craved Eggos While Pregnant
Khloé Kardashian Throws Birthday Party for Tristan
Oh My God, Is This Nicole Kidman?!
Taylor Swift's Shoutout to Joe Alwyn in 'Delicate'
Kylie Jenner Shares a Filter-Free Photo of Stormi
Watch Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Video