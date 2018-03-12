Beyoncé and Jay-Z Officially Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour on Instagram

ICYMI: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading on tour together again. They've titled it "On the Run II,' an ode to the first joint tour the couple did in 2014. Beyoncé, 36, officially confirmed the tour with new black-and-white photos she released on her Instagram today alongside a short video clip where the singer's hair is blowing perfectly in the wind.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, March 19th. Variety has more on tour dates and locations, including the first U.S. stop in Cleveland. You can also access the pre-sale here. "Bonnie and Clyde" round 2, anybody?