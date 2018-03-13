4 Signs Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Was Ending

News broke today that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split. The couple, who first started dating in November 2015, reportedly ended things amicably, after growing apart for a while. The news came as a shock—but maybe it shouldn't have. Here are four signs that the split was coming.

They haven't been photographed together in months.

The couple, who were once spotted together in public regularly, haven't been photographed out since January, when they wore these matching Matrix-inspired ensembles in New York City.

They stopped 'gramming together.

The last Instagram Gigi posted of Zayn was from January, celebrating her then-beau's birthday. As for Zayn, his most recent lovey post went live in November 2017.

Gigi opened up about the difficulties of maintaining a high-profile relationship in February.

During an interview with Vogue, Gigi talked about the struggles that come with a high-profile relationship.

"If I post what I think would be normal to post with your boyfriend then the comments are: ‘It’s extra,’ ‘It’s forced,’ ‘It’s fake,’" she said. "And then if I don’t do enough then they’re like, ‘They’re not really together,’ so it’s kind of always a battle. But I do what feels true to me and I try to do it with integrity and all I can hope is that people would see it’s real."



Zayn has been posting some moody new videos.

They're beautiful, but just they just sound like heartbreak.