Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Betsy DeVos Falls On Her Face On National TV Again
3
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour
4
See Meghan and the Queen on Commonwealth Day
5
Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91

4 Signs Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Was Ending

We probably should have seen this coming.

Getty Images

News broke today that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split. The couple, who first started dating in November 2015, reportedly ended things amicably, after growing apart for a while. The news came as a shock—but maybe it shouldn't have. Here are four signs that the split was coming.

They haven't been photographed together in months.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

The couple, who were once spotted together in public regularly, haven't been photographed out since January, when they wore these matching Matrix-inspired ensembles in New York City.

They stopped 'gramming together.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The last Instagram Gigi posted of Zayn was from January, celebrating her then-beau's birthday. As for Zayn, his most recent lovey post went live in November 2017.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Gigi opened up about the difficulties of maintaining a high-profile relationship in February.

During an interview with Vogue, Gigi talked about the struggles that come with a high-profile relationship.

"If I post what I think would be normal to post with your boyfriend then the comments are: ‘It’s extra,’ ‘It’s forced,’ ‘It’s fake,’" she said. "And then if I don’t do enough then they’re like, ‘They’re not really together,’ so it’s kind of always a battle. But I do what feels true to me and I try to do it with integrity and all I can hope is that people would see it’s real."

Zayn has been posting some moody new videos.

Late night JaM wanna be 🔈🔈🎶🎵 freestyle

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

They're beautiful, but just they just sound like heartbreak.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
All the Best Looks from the 2018 SXSW Festival
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Broken Up
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Katy Perry's Wardrobe Malfunction on American Idol
Kim Shares Intimate Details About Her Surrogacy
Rose Leslie Kicked Kit Harington Out of the House
Everyone Thinks Joe Jonas Got a Sansa Stark Tattoo
Meghan Markle Wears Pantyhose for First Time
Kris Jenner Responds to Tyga Rumors
See What Lennon and Maisy Stella Look Like Now
4 Things Kim Kardashian Does To Get A Flat Stomach