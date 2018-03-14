Today's Top Stories
1
What It's Like to Die Online
2
The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here
3
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
4
25 Ridiculously Pretty (and Fun) Spring Nail Ideas
5
Selena Will Launch Her First RTW Coach Collection

Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors About Her Sexuality

"I have literally nothing to hide."

Getty Images

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then you've probably heard rumors that Kendall Jenner is secretly gay. There's a corner of the internet dedicated to proving that Kendall is a lesbian, pointing to her close friendship with Lauren Perez and her falling out with Cara Delevingne (which some believe was a romantic breakup).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kendall has always stayed quiet about these rumors—until now. In a new interview with Vogue, the model finally addressed them.

@voguemagazine shot by @mertalas @macpiggott 💚

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

"I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before," she said.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kendall went on to talk about having a masculine energy. "Also, I know I have kind of a...male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that."

That settles that then.

Related Story
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Day Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
katy-perry-kiss-american-idol Katy Perry Savagely Sends 'Idol' Contestant Home
Kim K's New Concealer Is Being Compared to Cheetos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
what will kate middletons title be What Will Kate Middleton's Title Be?
Most Expensive Things on Khloé K's Baby Registry
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Heartbreak Bonded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Inside the Wild Life of a Royal Correspondent
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Last Photo Together
Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Garner Back
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Day Off