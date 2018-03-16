Everyone Thinks the Queen Shaded Meghan Markle in Her Wedding Announcement

Another day, another royal wedding drama. The world is now convinced that Queen Elizabeth II shaded Meghan Markle when she gave her consent for Prince Harry to marry the Suits actress.

According to the internet, the Queen referred to Kate Middleton in a very different manner when she gave her permission for Prince William to get married. But as Harper's BAZAAR points out, the comparisons are unfair for an important reason.

In yesterday's announcement, the Queen wrote, "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."

The Queen has officially given her consent for the marriage of her "most dearly beloved grandson" Prince Harry to Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/jZ7gSaA5th — Stephen Jones (@SteveJonesPA) March 15, 2018

Conversely, in the official decree approving Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage, Queen Elizabeth II wrote called the Duchess, "our trusty and well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton."

But as Hello! magazine notes:



"The Instrument of Consent... comes closer to the actual wedding day, while the Privy Council declaration for Prince William and Catherine was almost word-for-word the same as Prince Harry and Meghan, reading: 'I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales and Catherine Elizabeth Middleton.'"

So there you have it. The Queen didn't intentionally shade Markle. Plus, it's very possible that when Prince Harry's Instrument of Consent is released closer to his wedding day, the Queen will have written some sweet words about Markle, too. Probably.