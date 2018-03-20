Today's Top Stories
Blue Ivy Owns the Red Carpet in Beyoncé's Latest Photos

Beyoncé gets an award; Blue Ivy wins.

InstagramBeyonce

This past weekend, Beyoncé was honored for her contribution to humanitarian work at the Wearable Art Gala at the Alexandria Ballrooms in Los Angeles.

She took Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy, as her dates to the event, which was hosted by her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson.

The evening's theme was "From WACO to Wakanda" and everyone's outfits reflected the immense influence of Black Panther. While we'd previously gotten a glimpse at Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's outfits at the event, the singer has now shared some intimate photos from the night, and Blue Ivy is beyond cute in every single one:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Not only is Blue Ivy's golden gown completely stunning in every shot, Beyoncé's daughter seems to revel in the occasion. She's totally at home in the spotlight, and works every camera like she was born to be a celebrity. As the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, this is probably to be expected, but it's still adorable to see.

Beyoncé wore a jaw-dropping Falguni Shane Peacock gown for her first look of the night, with the most incredible train which went on for literal days:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Tina Knowles Lawson looked like a real-life angel in her gown, while Blue Ivy walked the red carpet like a professional, loving the celebration which was held in honor of her mom, and her grandmother, Gloria Carter:

Beyoncé
Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


And when it came to enjoying the evening, and watching her mom receive an award, Blue Ivy had the most fun of anyone in the audience:

Beyonce Blue Ivy twinning
Instagram

Just wait until the twins are attending events, too.

