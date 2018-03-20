Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Chosen Their Wedding Cake

"It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding cake
Getty Images

As the wedding planning continues, it's been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen their wedding cake.

Instead of selecting a traditional British fruit cake, Markle and Prince Harry have selected Claire Ptak, a London-based, pastry chef from California, to make the wedding cake of their dreams. And the flavor they've chosen? A spring-inspired, lemon elderflower cake, which sounds just beautiful.

In a tweet from the Kensington Palace account this morning, the wedding cake baker was announced, which will surely have Londoners flocking to her store, Violet Bakery.

In a series of tweets, Kensington Palace revealed even more details about the all-important cake, such as the fact that, "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers." Well, that's just making me hungry.

And that's not all. According to Kensington Palace, Markle knew the chef, Ptak, prior to moving to London. As another tweet read, "Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig."

But perhaps the sweetest tweet of all revealed that "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th."

In an excited post, Ptak also announced the news on her Instagram account:

She wrote, "Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. @kensingtonroyal They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour! Xxx."

