Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Upstage Kate Middleton With Her Wedding Gown Choice

Brace yourselves, because there's some major royal drama brewing. According to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Markle is very concerned about upstaging Kate Middleton's iconic wedding dress, and she's selecting her own cautiously.

According to Entertainment Tonight's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, Markle will be attempting to keep her wedding dress choice under wraps until the day itself. She says:

"I expect that Meghan will go to great lengths to keep her wedding dress designer a secret until the moment that she emerges from the bridal car. Let's be honest, this is a girl who knows how to keep a secret. She and Harry kept their romance clandestine for months, so she knows how to stay tight-lipped… There's going to be so much attention on the dress."

And that's not all. Nicholl also revealed,

“There have been reports that [Meghan’s] considering spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on a wedding dress. I think that’s incredibly unlikely,” the author noted. “Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen.”

However, if Markle's outfit choices are anything to go by, she loves wearing couture. In her official engagement portraits, she wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown, which she allegedly privately purchased. So keeping her own wedding dress under Middleton's (still hefty) budget could be tricky.

As for Nicholl's own guesses on what Markle will select for her wedding day, she revealed, "I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress. I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting." We'll just have to wait and see.