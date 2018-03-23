Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Emojis Are Coming

And some of them are a bit risqué!

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Kate Middleton emoji
Getty Images

Exciting news for fans of the royal family. Soon, you will be able to share emojis featuring Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and, yes, I'm being completely serious.

Related Story
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Someone had the brainwave of creating royal emojis, and releasing them ahead of the royal wedding in May 2018. Think Kimoji, but even more regal, if that's possible.

The company releasing these royal wonders is called DRKHORS Media, and their selection will also include several emojis featuring Pippa Middleton. Namely, there's an image that recalls her bridesmaid dress at her sister's wedding, along with the caption, "Does my bum look good in this?"

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle emoji
DRKHORS Media, Inc. 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to TMZ, who spoke to a rep for the company behind the controversial emojis, "KateMoji will focus on Kate and her royal family, while MeghanMoji will focus on Meghan and Harry falling in love. Each package will include British sayings and phrases." Basically, the emojis will cover every aspect of royal life that you care about.

The official website asks visitors, "What do you want to see Kate and Meghan doing in their emojis?" which means that the emojis are still very much in development, and your favorite moments might make an appearance.

Popular phrases such as "American princess," referring to Markle's inception into the British royal family, and "cheeky bugger" will also feature, along with emojis of Middleton drinking wine. There's an extremely recognizable emoji of Markle wearing her blue short suit, too:

Getty Images

Basically, if you love the royals, then you're going to need these new emojis when they drop. (And we will let you know when they do!)

Related Story
Meghan and Harry Made Surprise Trip to Belfast
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Upset Kate Middleton
Harry and Meghan's Wedding Invites Have Been Sent
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William Really Loves Wheelchair Basketball
Kate Middleton green maternity dress pregnant Kate Middleton's Mint Green Maternity Look
Queen Elizabeth Apparently Called Camilla a 'Wicked Woman' Following Affair Queen Elizabeth Called Camilla a 'Wicked Woman'
An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship
An Obsessive Timeline of Harry and Meghan
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
princess eugenie on Instagram Princess Eugenie Sweet Photo of Princess Beatrice
Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Everyone Thinks the Queen Shaded Meghan Markle